Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,339 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 6,543,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

