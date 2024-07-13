Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 54,880 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $153,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,521. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

KTOS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 670,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,221. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.