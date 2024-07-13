Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,749 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 138,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 92,569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 206.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 151,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 3,456,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,422. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

