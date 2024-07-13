Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660 over the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

