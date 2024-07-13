OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 155.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 3.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. 10,282,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

