OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 6.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Codex Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $203,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.76. 7,022,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.