OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 7,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,622. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.