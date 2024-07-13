OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $1.69 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

