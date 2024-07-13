Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.6%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.48 and last traded at $142.91. 870,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,585,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.07.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

