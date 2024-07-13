Orchid Price Hits $0.0683 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.95 million and $1.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,340.66 or 1.00036827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06814816 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,384,264.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.