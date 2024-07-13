O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 440.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 21,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,040.11. 367,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,038.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

