Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 28,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.