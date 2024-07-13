Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.