Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.82.

NYSE OSK opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

