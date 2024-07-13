Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $178.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

Shares of OC opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

