Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OXLCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

