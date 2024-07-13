Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQG opened at $22.90 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

