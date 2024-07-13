P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Up 41.8% in June

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

