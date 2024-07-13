PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 1,936,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

