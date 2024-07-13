Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 671,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,555 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 511,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 127,649 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,876,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,364 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

