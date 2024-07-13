Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 96,634.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,846 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 133,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTVE

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.