PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAGS

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,136.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,873 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.