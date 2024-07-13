PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on PAGS
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagSeguro Digital
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.