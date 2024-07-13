Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $28.25. 21,401,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 55,685,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Specifically, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,697,000 after buying an additional 886,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

