Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 190,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 608,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 217,246 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

