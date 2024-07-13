Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lessened by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after buying an additional 276,446 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 14.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 85.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 61,939 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.30. 1,453,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,288. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.