Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,102,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. 908,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,885. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,323. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

