Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

