Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of MD stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,452,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

