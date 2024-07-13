Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Peoples Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19.

Peoples Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

