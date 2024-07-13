PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.