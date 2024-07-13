Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Perdoceo Education worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 721,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.8 %

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 417,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,866. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.