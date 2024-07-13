Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 5.4%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 20,834,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 10,255,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.56.
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
