PFG Advisors Acquires 2,022 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,217,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,779,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 23,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $985.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.