PFG Advisors Acquires 941 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.89.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TRV traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. 1,326,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.