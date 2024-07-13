PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

