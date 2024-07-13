PFG Advisors Buys 727 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,278,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,679.1% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 513,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 484,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,003,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.95. 746,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

