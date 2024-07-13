PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 4,559 Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TBLL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $105.59. 97,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.