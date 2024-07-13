PFG Advisors Has $1.39 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,383,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,810,000.

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,043 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $442.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

