PFG Advisors Has $1.82 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

