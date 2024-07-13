PFG Advisors Has $2.15 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,861,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,072,000 after buying an additional 2,361,702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 173,157 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 269,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,831. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

