PFG Advisors Has $2.57 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 313,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

