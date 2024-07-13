PFG Advisors Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.59. 6,446,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

