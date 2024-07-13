PFG Advisors Has $353,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. 192,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,468. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

