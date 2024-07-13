PFG Advisors Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,862. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average is $205.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.