PFG Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. The company has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

