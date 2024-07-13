PFG Advisors Makes New $376,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 94.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. 870,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

