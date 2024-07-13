PFG Advisors Purchases 1,692 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,522,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.68. 478,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,516. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

