PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,630 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,540,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 488,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.03. 596,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,565. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

