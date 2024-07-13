PFG Advisors Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average of $258.56. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.