PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 512.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.03. 530,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,999. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

