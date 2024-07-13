PFG Advisors Sells 333 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.51. 1,678,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

